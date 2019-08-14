The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library brought its Summer Speaker Series to an end, Aug. 8 with Faust Park Cultural Site Manager Jesse Francis.
Francis' talk entitled "Travel, Trails and Railroad: Moving Around in Old Missouri" was the ninth of the series which brought speakers into town such as Genealogist Bill Eddleman, Schoolcraft interpreter Rick Mansfield, DNR resource manager Bryan Bethel and Brick Autry, Historian Tony Starr, Art Hebrank, John Bennett, Author Brooks Blevins and Archaeologist Russel Weissman.
During Francis' presentation he showed the group maps and photos showing what traveling around in the area would have been like in the early days. Francis said Indians would supposedly pull down on trees to make them bend a certain way to mark the roads.
"The Three Notch Road, they actually did this and I've seen a big oak tree, about 31 years ago that had the notches in it," Francis said. "They were right along the old trail so I know they exist and I know they did it."
Francis said the first trails in Missouri were not from Europeans but from Native Americans. He said the Osage Indians would travel along the Mississippi River moving southwest and would then go to Oklahoma. In Kansas, they would hunt buffalo.
As Francis showed early maps from the 1700s he spoke of Marquette and Joliet La Salle. He said the English never had control of this side of the river but it was the French who laid claim to the territory.
"I take great pride in that," Francis said. "I had nothing to do with it, but I take great pride in it."
Francis said there were several reasons to cross the river from Kaskaskia. One of those reasons being to get salt from the salt springs between Ste. Genevieve and St. Mary's.
"The Kaskaskia people didn't want to live on this side of the river because they didn't want to deal with the Osage (Indians) so they would come over get salt and leave," Francis said. "They would then start coming over here to mine. They would mine quite well until they got in trouble."
Francis said there was an incident in 1779 where 14 people were killed. He said the Osage Indians were blamed, but it was uncertain which tribe was responsible.
"Just remember the people wouldn't build a fort on the Missouri side because they were pretty rough to deal with," Francis said. "There's also a road from Ste. Genevieve to Potosi and in 1780 there was a wedding couple coming back and apparently one of the people in the group of 22 people must have done something to the Osage (Indians)."
Francis said the group was caught, stripped of everything including their horses, guns and clothing but were not harmed.
"There was a paper written about the Osage Indians stripping these people and how 22 unfortunate souls walked into our town," Francis said. "So some of this stuff was happening along the trail."
Francis also spoke of Crystal City and gave some history on how the city was almost never established.
"Crystal City was started later, it wasn't an early town," Francis said. "It was started because they made glass there, but you know where they were going to start it? Down in Ste. Genevieve; there's sandstone down there and a man came in to town and went to the blacksmith shop."
Francis said the blacksmith shop during those times was a place where information was spread quickly.
"This guy comes down looking for a buggy and a horse," Francis said. "He got off the train in Ste. Genevieve and was going north. They asked what he was doing and he said well there's sandstone up there that this company want to make glass with."
Francis said as the blacksmith told his friends and neighbors word spread throughout the area. He said soon the first rights of refusal for the ground were bought up making the land more expensive.
"When the guy came back, the price wasn't dirt cheap anymore," Francis said. "So they used the stuff up north and called it Crystal City. You know where Bloomsdale is? if you go in there and look around, you'll see sandstone which makes great glass."
Francis was full of information and interesting stories of years past including how Hwy 32 used to be a plank road stretching 42 miles and was the longest in Missouri.
"Oak rots when you put it in the ground," Francis said. "That's why the plank roads didn't last long. The road from Columbia to Providence lasted about six years and then it was fallen apart."
Francis said the plank road from Ste. Genevieve lasted quite a while as the military used it during the civil war.
The crowd learned a lot from Francis, and it was easy to see he has a lot more stories to share. Francis welcomed everyone to come visit him at Faust Park located in Chesterfield.
