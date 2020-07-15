Finding happiness in the dirt

The group is a great place to get started on your journey with plants. Cox said her advice to getting started is to get plants from friends and neighbors.

"Try to plants in threes or fives," Cox said. "Buy what you love, but be sure you have enough sun or shade the plant needs and read the tag. Follow it to plant your plant in the right place and there are plants that you will put somewhere by chance and they will thrive."

Cox said she likes to have something bloom all the time in her yard. She said she tries to keep track of what blooms when and has several bloomers at once.

"It is okay to cut something down or pull it," Cox said. "I try to not plant invasive species. We cut down our Bradford pear tree when we saw it spreading on the farm."

Other advice Cox offered was to crumble egg shells at the base of your tomato plants to help prevent blossom end rot.

Cox said she has so many ideas for her yard if only her body would cooperate. She said gardening is hard work, but she enjoys every minute of it.

"Just when I think I can't find another spot for a new plant, I find the perfect spot or I make a new flower bed," Cox said. "I am building native beds now, sun and shade."