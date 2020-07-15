Finding happiness in the dirt

Gardening is many things. For some, it is time consuming and a lot of work. For others, it is relaxing and rewarding.
For local gardening connoisseur, Connie Cox, it is her therapy, the thing that brings her joy. She loves walking around the yard and looking for something new blooming.
Cox grows a little bit of everything, from vegetables to flower beds. She loves them all, but her passion is flowers.
That passion is what drove her to start the Gardening: Flowers, Vegetables, and More Facebook page. The group has 624 members and is growing more each day.
"I wanted to share my 'bloomers' and am always looking for more gardening ideas," Cox said. "We learn so much from each other. We can ask questions, get gardening tips and even exchange plants."
Cox said members also keep each other informed of "plant happenings."
"This spring I bet Fed-Ex hated delivering those odd-shaped boxes of butterfly milkweed a lot of us got free from the Monarch Challenge," Cox said. "We help each other."
The group also shares fun and creative ideas such as a planter that when full looks like a butterfly made of flowers.
"I shared a post, I found elsewhere, of a large metal wagon wheel lying on the ground and each section of the wheel was planted differently," Cox said. "I made one and then another. I love seeing other flower gardens for ideas."
The group is a great place to get started on your journey with plants. Cox said her advice to getting started is to get plants from friends and neighbors.
"Try to plants in threes or fives," Cox said. "Buy what you love, but be sure you have enough sun or shade the plant needs and read the tag. Follow it to plant your plant in the right place and there are plants that you will put somewhere by chance and they will thrive."
Cox said she likes to have something bloom all the time in her yard. She said she tries to keep track of what blooms when and has several bloomers at once.
"It is okay to cut something down or pull it," Cox said. "I try to not plant invasive species. We cut down our Bradford pear tree when we saw it spreading on the farm."
Other advice Cox offered was to crumble egg shells at the base of your tomato plants to help prevent blossom end rot.
Cox said she has so many ideas for her yard if only her body would cooperate. She said gardening is hard work, but she enjoys every minute of it.
"Just when I think I can't find another spot for a new plant, I find the perfect spot or I make a new flower bed," Cox said. "I am building native beds now, sun and shade."
Cox said she buys native plants from the Native Plant Seminar at Cape Conservation Center, Missouri Wildflowers Nursery and Missouri Conservation Department.
"But we live on our family farm, and I am always finding new kinds on it," Cox said. "I am careful to transplant in an area just like it was growing in and water it lots. They do well but I would not encourage anyone to do that unless they really planned on taking good care of it."
Cox said she also never digs up anything she only sees one of and never anything on public property. She said she has MO wildflower books she uses to identify the plants she finds.
"I have found up to 50 different wildflowers on the farm," Cox said. "It is exciting to find new ones."
Cox said the Gardening Facebook page is useful in helping to identify, or at least find a direction to look to identify, the flowers she finds.
"Working in my flowers is really therapy," Cox said. "I love to see a well-mulched flower bed and watch it bloom."
Cox said she has something blooming in her yard from February through October or November. She said her hellebore, a beautiful nodding saucer-shape flower, starts off the blooming season in late winter.
"I am into natives right now and love purple poppy mallow, milkweeds, Texas greeneyes and wild blue indigo," Cox said. "Some of my favorite perennials are phlox, coneflowers, and the native coral honeysuckle. Clematis plants are also beautiful. Actually there is not much I don't love, basically whatever is blooming at the moment."
Cox said, when the viburnum blooms in the spring, the smell is heavenly.
"I have always enjoyed gardening and my flowers," Cox said. "Mom and I shared the passion. I would mention flowers and she would say, 'I really don't need anymore,' and away we would go and fill our vehicle up."
Cox said some of her favorite flower memories are of her and her mom finding new plants they needed. Cox lost her mother to cancer four years ago but says she still gardens with her.
Cox joked that she finally realized she could buy some happiness, in dirt.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
