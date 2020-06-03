Finding the way home

Standley said he assumed King had Googled the town and mascot name which is on the ring and ultimately narrowed down the search to Fredericktown High School.

"Bob later told me that he found the ring among his late father's belongings in Illinois," Standley said. "His father was known to shop yard sales often and lived in Marysville, CA for a long time."

Standley said King mailed the ring to him at his own expense and did not want anything in return.

The ring which was lost in California had now made the journey back to where it had left Standley as he now works at the same Marine Corp Air Station that he worked at in 1982 as a Marine.

"I keep looking down at it on my hand because the last time I wore it the hand was a lot less wrinkly," Standley said. "High school was good to me. I recall that I had a girlfriend that wore it on a chain around her neck, but so far my wife has shown no interest in doing the same."

Standley said the ring no long fits on his ring finger but works on his pinky. He said he could get it on his ring finger but it would not want to come off.