Finding the way home

A class ring is a symbol of the hard work and dedication put in by each student over their 13 years in school. This piece of jewelry is often tucked away as a reminder of all the great memories.
Fredericktown 1978 graduate Lee Standley lost his class ring close to 40 years ago, when he was 22 years old.
"I was a corporal in the Marine Corp living in a barracks at Camp Pendleton, California," Standley said. "At some point I realized that I had lost track of my high school class ring."
Standley said he had long given up hope of ever seeing the ring again when he received a call from former classmate, Scott Sikes.
"I was concerned at first because I couldn't imagine that he would have good news, but it was so cool to hear someone was trying to track me down," Standley said. "When I received the call, Scott asked me if I had lost my class ring."
Standley said he assumed someone had the ring since he had not lost it in the surf or somewhere desolate.
"Someone named Bob King of Vacaville, CA had called Fredericktown High School with a graduation year and initials and wanted to know if they had a name to connect with that information," Standley said. "Someone on staff narrowed it down and the high school principal contacted a former classmate of mine (Sikes) who called me."
Standley said he assumed King had Googled the town and mascot name which is on the ring and ultimately narrowed down the search to Fredericktown High School.
"Bob later told me that he found the ring among his late father's belongings in Illinois," Standley said. "His father was known to shop yard sales often and lived in Marysville, CA for a long time."
Standley said King mailed the ring to him at his own expense and did not want anything in return.
The ring which was lost in California had now made the journey back to where it had left Standley as he now works at the same Marine Corp Air Station that he worked at in 1982 as a Marine.
"I keep looking down at it on my hand because the last time I wore it the hand was a lot less wrinkly," Standley said. "High school was good to me. I recall that I had a girlfriend that wore it on a chain around her neck, but so far my wife has shown no interest in doing the same."
Standley said the ring no long fits on his ring finger but works on his pinky. He said he could get it on his ring finger but it would not want to come off.
"I only weighed 140 pounds my senior year. The Marines put 20 pounds on me and my wife has put another 25 pounds," Standley said. "So I'm glad it doesn't fit quite like it used to. It is surreal looking down to see something in perfect condition from my youth."
Standley said he has visited Fredericktown many times since graduation. He said, up until recently his parents still lived in town and he has attended a couple class reunions.
"Fredericktown seems like a time capsule that stays true to my memories compared to local cities that have doubled and tripled in size since I moved to California in 1980," Standley said. "I miss the country living I had back then."
The ring traveled around the country for years and has finally found its way back home and in a way helped Lee Standley remember what home felt like.
"I'm praying that my kids that haven't settled down yet will land somewhere that is within driving range of someplace like Fredericktown, so I can retire without as much traffic and crowds," Standley said.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
