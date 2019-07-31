All Fired Up
What are Madison Countians all fired up about. The opportunity to get smoke in their eyes while barbecuing with friends, standing around grills and smokers cutting up and having fun.
Get Ready, Get Set, Fire Your Grills and Smokers
Madison County Fair is hosting a Fire and Smoke Barbecue Cook-Off Oct. 5 on the Fair grounds at Wanda Priest Park. Teams will compete for prizes and titles of the best barbecue in the area.
Music, horse shoes, and washers. Don’t miss the fun.
Get Sauced
For just $7 an adult and $3 a child (ages 8 and under), attendees will have the pleasure of sampling the best of the community’s barbecue. Samples must be eaten at each contestants’ station. An adult wrist band is entitled to one vote per category-brisket and pulled pork-for the People’s Choice award. Monies raised go to support the Madison County Fair.
Get Sponsors
Please help the fair by sponsoring teams and donating prize monies.
Fire and Smoke Cook Off Rules
Registration
Entry Fee: $40 maximum required by contestant per category. Contestant is defined as any individual, group, restaurant… hereinafter referred to as a team, that prepares and/or cooks an entry or entries. Each team will be comprised of a Pit Master and as many team members as you wish. Teams must pre-register in order to enter contest.
Categories
Brisket and/or Pulled Pork. Meats may be presented with or without sauce or rub.
Madison County Fair Provides
10x15 space. Electric. Plates, forks, and napkins for public tasting and clamshell turn in boxes for judging.
Equipment
Teams will be responsible for furnishing all their own equipment: tents, grills, smokers, charcoal, tables, chairs, extension cords, fire extinguisher, meats, cooking utensils and other supplies. Teams may cook on any grill they choose, such as propane, wood, or charcoal. Electric heat sources not allowed. Propane and electric starters are allowed. Fires shall consist of wood, pellets or charcoal. No team may share a cooker or grill with any other team. Teams may not share cooking spaces.
Schedule
Arrival and set up 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Meat inspection 8 a.m. Pit Master meeting at 8:15 a.m to review rules, answer questions, and receive turn in boxes for judging and supplies for sampling.
Cooking Rules
Barbecue must be cooked on site the day of cook-off, be prepared in a sanitary manner, and meet health codes. All meat must be maintained at a maximum temperature of 40 degrees F prior to inspection. All inspected meat should be raw with no prior pre-seasoning, injecting, marinating or cooking. Prior to cooking, all meat that is resting in preparation for cooking must be covered and maintained at 40 degrees F. Cooking conditions are subject to inspection.
Judging
Only one brisket recipe and/or one pulled pork recipe will be judged per team.
Meats will be judged on appearance, tenderness/texture, and flavor.
Prizes and Awards
Prizes will be awarded for each category: First Place $200; Second Place $150; People’s Choice $100, along with titles and trophies.
Each team will also be highlighted on the Madison County Fair website, which we hope to have up this month, and in the Democrat News.
To request a registration form, official rules and more information, please contact us at MadisonFairMO@yahoo.com or 573-783-5798. And May the Fire and Smoke be With You!
A Smoking Sensation
A blend of fire, smoke, meat, sauce or rub, barbecue is about American as you can get when it comes to cuisine. Not to be confused with grilling over direct dry heat typically from a hot fire for several minutes, barbecue is a method using smoke at low temperatures for several hours.
The first mention of barbecue in America was in the early 1700s. Even Presidents such as George Washington referred to several barbecues in his diary-one lasting three days. Old Hickory, Andrew Jackson, handed out hickory toothpicks at a barbecue hosted and smoked over hickory, of course.
Considered one of the top 100 western songs of all time, the lyrics to the Poem My Western Home, takes on a whole new meaning when we realize that cowboys in the 1800s enjoyed slow-cooked brisket at the end of a long day driving cattle on the Texas range.
Oh, give me a home where the buffalo roam. Where the deer and the antelope play. Where seldom is heard a discouraging word. And the skies are not cloudy all day.
Passionate about barbecue, certain areas of the country are defined by regional differences. For instance, Texas is still known for its mesquite-grilled cowboy style beef brisket, but when we realize that Texas cowboys drove 27 million cattle between 1856 and 1896, we understand why the chuck wagon master chose beef.
The South, on the other hand, historically ate 5 pounds of pork to every pound of beef because its fields were designated for tobacco and cotton-not cattle. Thus, Memphis, Tennessee is known for its pulled pork shoulder covered with sweet tomato sauce, wet ribs slathered with barbecue sauce, and dry ribs with dry rub. North Carolina likes to smoke whole hogs in vinegar-based sauce with lots of spices. In Kansas City it is all about the sauce, thick and sweet, but then Kansas raised both beef and pork. But no matter what type of meat is smoked, the avid smoker uses mesquite, hickory, maple, cherry, pecan, and apple for flavoring.
For convenience, though, the average American chooses charcoal briquettes from the local grocer. Although these were invented in the 1920s they did not become popular until after World War II when suburbs began popping up all over the country and barbecuing became a favorite pastime.
To supply lumber for his auto factories, Henry Ford had a sawmill nearby. Entrepreneurial and frugal, Henry began thinking of ways to recycle the wasted wood scraps from his mill. Soon one of Ford’s chemists devised charcoal briquettes and Ford’s best friend, Thomas Edison, designed the factory to produce them with Ford’s brother-in-law, E.G. Kingsford, at the helm managing both the sawmill and the briquette factory. After a group of investors purchased Ford’s charcoal business, they renamed it in honor of Kingsford. Today, Kingsford is still the top selling brand of charcoal briquettes. For an interesting video on how they are made, go tohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3TZROSXHxI.
Barbecuing with family and friends for a pleasurable afternoon of horse shoes, washers, cutting up, and great food is an all-American favorite pastime, which we wish to honor this Oct. 5 at our Madison County Fair. Please join us for this wonderful time of fellowship and fun.
To request registration form, official rules, and more information or if you would consider becoming a sponsor and/or donor to support our community’s Fair, please contact us at MadisonFairMO@yahoo.com or 573-783-5798.
