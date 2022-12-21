 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fire completely destroys home

Fire destroys Madison County home

The Cherokee Pass Fire District responded to a call regarding a residence on fire, Dec. 17, on Madison County Road 519. Crews were on the scene for roughly five hours working to contain the flames. The structure was a complete loss. Mutual aid was provided by the Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand Fire Department, Madison County EMS, and the Madison County Sheriff's Department. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The Missouri State Fire Marshall has been contacted.

