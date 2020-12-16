Fire Department leading Santa Claus through town, next week

Santa Claus will be touring Fredericktown in style, next week.

Fredericktown Fire Department will once again lead Santa through town on his sleigh to say hello to all the boys and girls.

FFD plans on taking Santa out into the City's neighborhoods Dec. 21, 22, and 23. The sleigh will be pulled by one of the of the department's fire trucks and playing loud Christmas music throughout its journey.

The plan is Monday night starting at 6 p.m., and touring the area of West College, South Main, Virginia, Thost, Walnut and Marshall Streets.

Tuesday, the firefighters and Santa will traverse East College, Newberry, Albert, Saline, Henry and Andrew Streets.

Wednesday, they will cover Jennifer, Madison, Pacific, Villar, and North Main Streets.

Exact routes are approximations so listen for the music as Santa makes his way through the neighborhoods each night.

In order to keep Santa and the children safe and healthy, from COVID-19, no one will be allowed into the sleigh this year.

If there is inclement weather Santa will not venture out. Watch the Fredericktown Fire Department Facebook page for updates.

