Fire department program launches, offers free smoke and CO detectors

Last week the Democrat News reported the Fredericktown Fire Department was working on the creation of a carbon monoxide detector program. Just a day after the story was printed FFD had all of the details worked out and launched the Carbon Monoxide (CO) and Smoke Detector program.

"The Fredericktown Fire Department will provide and install a combined CO/Smoke Detector device free of charge to residents in need," Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said. "Keep in mind, supplies are limited."

Clark said within the first 20 minutes of launching the application the department had six requests.

Some requirements of the program include:

The program is available to Madison County residents only.

You do not currently have a CO detector and are unable to provide one for your residence.

No do-it-yourself (DIY) installation. We will need to install the detectors provided through the program.

To sign up for your free CO detector visit http://www.fredericktownfire.com/smokeco-detectors.html and fill out the form.

The form asks only a few questions such as name, address, phone number, email, property type, to specify appliance types, and to select a preferred installation time.

After the form has been received, someone from FFD will make contact with you to confirm a time for installation.

