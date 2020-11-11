Fire destroys home

 Skip to main content
Cherokee Pass Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on Newman Lake Rd. at 12:11 p.m., Nov. 6. The structure was a complete loss and two dogs did not survive. Cherokee Pass Fire Chief Bill Starkey said most of the owner's valuables, which were stored in the bedroom, were recovered. Starkey said the cause of the fire was determined to be charcoal which had accidentally fallen under the deck and ignited some leaves. Assisting CPVFD were the Fredericktown Fire Department, Marquand Fire Department, Madison County EMS and Madison County Sheriff's Department.
