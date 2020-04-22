Fire destroys home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fredericktown Fire Department responded, April 15, to a residential fire at 1099 City Lake Road.

Firefighters were dispatched at 12:32 p.m., with reports of heavy smoke coming out of the back of the home.

Fredericktown Fire Chief John Clark said, when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and the back half of the house into the attic was on fire.

Clark said it took several hours for crews to bring the fire under control. He said the home's metal roof made it difficult to get to the fire.

"Metal roofs add extra challenges," Clark said. "It is difficult to vent through the roof and, in most cases including this home, it resulted in a total loss of the structure."

Fredericktown Fire Department has held training events on how to work scenes with metal roofs. Clark said the hands-on training helps prevent problems on scene and keeps everyone safe, but in the end metal roofs add additional risks for the homeowners as well as crews.

Clark said there were no injuries reported in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the structure was a total loss.

Assisting the Fredericktown Fire Department were firefighters from Cherokee Pass Fire Department.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.