Try 1 month for 99¢
East Marvin Fire

Fire crews responded to a structure fire Dec. 20 on the corner of South Mine LaMotte and East Marvin in Fredericktown.

 Provided by Fredericktown Fire Department

The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 2:49 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire on the corner of South Mine LaMotte and East Marvin in Fredericktown.

According to Fire Chief John Clark, the two-story home was unoccupied and did not have utilities hooked up at the time. It was fully engulfed in flames when the firefighters arrived. 

Clark said due to difficulties with the location, the fire continued to smolder and at times would flare back up but he ensured the community the fire was under control.

The structure was a total loss and the fire has been ruled suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericktown Police Department at 573-783-3660.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments