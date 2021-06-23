Fire Marshal urges caution for those using consumer fireworks

As vaccination rates climb, COVID-19 cases drop and more Americans plan July 4th celebrations, the Division of Fire Safety is reminding Missourians to put fireworks safety first this Independence Day.

Public fireworks displays not only offer the best sights, they are the safest, and Missourians will have more options than last year, when many displays were canceled because of the pandemic.

“Missourians will have more choices for public fireworks displays this year, and we encourage folks to take advantage of shows put on by professionals at organized events,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. “But we also expect many families and friends to gather to celebrate this year. For those that choose to use consumer fireworks, we urge everyone to take the proper precautions and review safety tips. Safety begins with keeping fireworks away from children and using fireworks only in jurisdictions where they are legal.”