Fire Prevention Week

"Now is the time to educate everyone, not just the students that came through the fire house," Clark said. "It is important for everyone to make a plan, practice the plan, check all of the smoke detectors in your home. Families can have as little as two minutes to get out of the home from the time they hear the smoke detectors."

Chief Clark said even though it may only be two minutes, those are two more minutes than you would have if the smoke detectors are not working properly.

"It is important, especially for families with children, to choose a safe spot outside the house to meet," Chief Clark said. "As soon as that alarm goes off ,everyone in the house needs to go to that spot. It is important to leave all your stuff and even pets behind. In my house, it goes kids, wife, myself and then 'Stanley.' If 'Stanley' isn't following me then he will have to wait until the firefighters arrive."

Clark said, nobody likes to talk about these situations. He said nobody wants to think about bad things happening such as a fire but it is important to be prepared.