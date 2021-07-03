Fireworks, food, family: Cookout costs stead for July 4

AFBF economists note that the cost of transporting, processing and packaging farm-grown foods is a major component of the total cost of the menu. As evidenced by the lengthy lists of agritourism destinations and Missouri meat producers available on the Missouri Farm Bureau website, local options are once again helping keep costs manageable for families. So not only do delicious foods travel shorter distances and, in turn, keep more money in a Missourian’s wallet, but knowledgeable shoppers can rest easy knowing that their purchases support farmers and ranchers in nearby communities all across the state.

One of the most notable takeaways from AFBF’s annual Fourth of July cookout analysis surrounds the market habits of Americans nationwide. Before 2020, 45 percent of food was consumed away from home. However, this changed due to the pandemic. Recent research indicates that almost two-thirds of shoppers now report cooking and eating at home far more than previous years. This increase in supermarket demand led to higher retail food prices in both 2020 and 2021, compared to pre-pandemic prices in 2019.

As you and your family celebrate our nation’s birthday, remember the farmers and ranchers who carried on through global uncertainty during the past 18 months to ensure that stores remained stocked and plates stayed full – all at a reasonable cost to consumers.

Garrett Hawkins, a farmer from Appleton City, is President of Missouri Farm Bureau, the state's largest farm organization.

