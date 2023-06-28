The Board of Aldermen for the City of Fredericktown voted to “postpone” the fireworks display scheduled for July 2.

The current dry weather conditions have raised concerns about the safety of having fireworks at this time. Fire Chief John Clark has recommended holding off for the time being as the risk of fire is currently high with no real rain in the forecast.

The fireworks company said it would not be an issue to move the display to a later date.

“When I called John (Clark), my thought process was if you have all those people parked and you have a fire you aren’t going to be able to get to it,” Alderman Eddie Shankle said. “I think we need to move it. I think it is just too big of a chance.”

Alderman Rick Polete agreed, saying, why take the chance.

The board discussed the possibility of moving the fireworks to the August 19 event being held by the Downtown Revitalization Board or to Labor Day. A new date was not decided at this time. The vote to postpone was unanimous.

Real Estate Property Manager Barbara Peck with Love’s Travel Stop visited the board to give an update on its business’ interests in Fredericktown.

Peck distributed a handout to the board which described the company and its commitment to the community, customers and employees. She said, Love’s wants to be the best employer in the area.

The projected location for the truck stop would be on the northwest corner of Hwy 67 and Hwy 72.

“We’re planning on a Dunkin Donuts with a drive thru,” Peck said. “Right now we’ve got a Godfather’s Pizza slated as the secondary food option. We also provide grab-n-go food, and kind of a little internal deli area.”

Polete made a request to look into other places for the secondary food option due to the amount of pizza locations already in the city.

The project is set to include major road improvements including adding a turning lane and a new signal on the west side of the off ramp. Love’s plans to build a lift station, large enough for future development, and a waterline extension.

Peck predicted the station would sell around 50,000 gallons of gasoline a month and about 100,000 gallons of diesel per month.

“We’ve seen traffic along 67 increase over the last two or three years, about 10% a year,” Peck said. “You might see it three or four percent higher than typical annual increase with us here.”

Polete said, the community is excited Love’s is coming to town.

“We’re excited to be here,” Peck said. “The schedule that we’re shooting for, depending on how the winter goes, we might be able to break ground before spring.”

Peck said, as long as all the approvals move forward as planned the station would open some time in 2024.

Also during work session business, the aldermen approved a request for the building inspector to attend the annual MFSMA conference.

Emergency repairs for the 1999 Freightliner in the amount of $3,862.32, which ended up costing less, were approved by the aldermen.

Electric Supervisor Jeff Lawson made a request to have two electric poles replaced by Power Line Consultants in the amount of $156,000.

Lawson said, the two poles are at two different places, one in front of the laundromat, which needs to be moved to expand the alley way, and the second which is right up next to a building on N. Mine LaMotte. He said, the first pole needs to be done in the next few months in order to expand the alley for fire trucks. The second can wait until cooler weather but is not up to code and needs to be fixed before something bad happens.

Lawson said, there is money in the budget, under labor and distribution material, for both jobs.

As the board was ready to make a motion City Attorney Mary Boner brought up concerns about whether or not this project was put out to bid.

After some discussion it was decided the job should be posted, published or contact made with multiple venders.

The board made a motion to send the project out for bid.

The first payment to Brockmiller Construction for the new fire station in the amount of $101,460 was approved.

Next, the board discussed possible revisions to an animal regulations ordinance regarding service animals. The current ordinance did not include service animals. The addition was approved and Boner was directed to finalize the draft for approval at the next meeting.

During regular session business, the board passed an amendment removing the specification of “pitbulls” in the animal regulations ordinance. This correction takes out the breed specification only.

The aldermen passed a resolution for voluntary annexation of property located at the northwest corner of MO 72 and US 72. This is the future location of the new Love’s Travel Stop.

The board then went into closed session for one real estate matter.

The next meeting of the City of Fredericktown’s Board of Aldermen will immediately follow the 5:30 p.m. work session, July 10 at City Hall.