The Cebulaks come to us from Perryville, where he and Bonnie have been ministering for the last 17 years in FBC Perryville.
They retired last year after having pastored churches in Missouri for more than 38 years. The Cebulaks are experienced in several areas such as: Marriage Counseling (Bro. Dennis has MA in counseling), Celebrate Recovery, Women’s Conferences, Puppet Ministry, S.T.E.P. (Systematic Training for Effective Parenting, Bonnie is State Certified for this service.) as well as many other ministries. Bonnie has also written a book “From Pothead to Preacher’s Wife”, a personal testimony of God’s work of grace in her life and family.
As a church family we are excited the have the Cebulaks’ willingness to lead us and challenge us to reach out to our community. If you do not have a church home, we would welcome you to visit us.
Our times of worship and Bible study are: Sunday Bible Study: 9:45 a.m. followed by Worship: 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday Prayer and Bible Study: 6:00 p.m. We also have a food pantry every third Friday of the month from 9 a.m. until noon.
