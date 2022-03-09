First Baptist Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

First Baptist Church in Fredericktown will be celebrating its 150th anniversary for three weeks, beginning, March 27.

The schedule for the celebration is as follows:

March 27--10:45 a.m. Message by Bro. Daniel Weyand; 6 p.m. music by the bluegrass group "High Road;" a love offering will be collected.

April 3--10:45 a.m. Message by Bro. Bob Curtis with a dinner to follow. No evening services.

April 10--10:45 a.m. Message by Bro John Yeats; 6 p.m. music by "The Berry Brothers;" a love offering will be collected.

Please join us in celebrating how God has been working at First Baptist Church since 1872. If you are unable to attend, please send a card to let us know how you are and tell us about your time shared with First Baptist.

