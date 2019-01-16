Try 1 month for 99¢

The Compassion Cafe will hold its next meal from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Jan. 19 at Kelly A. Burlison Middle School.

This month's meal will include a variety of additional free items available for families to select and take home including diapers, wipes, hygiene products, Kleenex and more.

SMTS will run a free service for the meal and buses will pick up and transport individuals at no charge including a pickup at the Fredericktown Elementary School Cafeteria at 5 p.m. Pickups at Madison Apartments, Azalea Ridge Apartments, Fredericktown Apartments on Jennifer Street, Waterford Apartments and Newberry Apartments will begin around 5:15 p.m.

Residents in Marquand, Cherokee Pass and Cobalt Village can call SMTS at 573-783-5505 to schedule a ride to the meal.

This month’s dinner is sponsored by Grace Community Church.

More information is available on Facebook at Compassion Café Madison County or at www.compasion-café.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments