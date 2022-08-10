First day of fall sports practice Aug 10, 2022 26 min ago 0 1 of 6 Fredericktown High School cross country athletes warm up on the first day of fall sports practice, Monday. Alan Kopitsky, Democrat News Cats softball players work on their batting skills, at the first fall practice, Monday. Volleyball Cats work on some drills. Cats tennis players volley at their first fall practice. Cats backs and receivers work on some plays, Monday. An afternoon thunderstorm forces the soccer Blackcats indoors on the first day of practice. Related to this story Most Popular Marriage Licenses Kaden Wayne Lee, 22, of Fredericktown, to Josie Lynn Tripp, 21, of FredericktownMatthew Eric Yetman, 32, of Fredericktown, to Chelby Linn Carr… Alvin Lee "Al" Miller Jr. Alvin Lee "Al" Miller Jr., 70, died Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Fredericktown. He was born November 23, 1951, to Alvin Lee Sr. and… Music and lyrics Music shapes the world we live in, enhances the special moments, and helps get us through the tough ones. Fredericktown musician Ricky Bronist… Mary Ann Keller Mary Ann Keller, 63, of Jackson, Missouri died Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. She was born April 27… Daycare worker charged with child abuse A Fredericktown daycare worker has been charged with child abuse after allegedly breaking the leg of a child who was upset. Auditor Galloway issues report on state agencies' use of federal dollars State Auditor Nicole Galloway July 28 released her office's review of how Missouri state agencies managed and spent more than $20.6 billion in… Madison County Land Transfers WD: Tyler Fields & wife to Samantha Marie Frizzell et alWD: Barbara Slinkard to C&B Enterprises, LLCBen: Richard Roderfeld to Daniel R… Buddy's Home Furnishings Ribbon Cutting County voters choose Ligons, Green in primary Madison Countians had two contested local races, both on the Republican ballot, in the Aug. 2 primary election. Noah Justin Young Noah Justin Young, 98, died Saturday, July 30, 2022, at his life-long home. He was born at the same location October 13, 1923, to the Rev. Wil…