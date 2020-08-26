First Day of School

Every year teachers and staff prepare for the upcoming school year, but this year the task became a little more challenging. Creative seating and sharing took on all new meaning this year as physical barriers were installed and supplies were separated.
The Democrat News interviewed four Fredericktown R-I teachers, one each from the elementary, intermediate, middle and high schools, to fill us in on the challenges of starting the school year in a way that is safe but also encourages a fun learning environment.
Fredericktown Elementary School
Kindergarten Teacher Nina Davis said every aspect of kindergarten teaching has been influenced by this situation.
"We have a lot of share time that we will have to modify," Davis said. "We learn through hands-on in kindergarten so we have really had to gather information to create as safe as an environment as possible."
Davis said they are also working on ways to help students virtually as well as with paper and pencil for those who are working remotely but do not have internet. She said the R-I administration has given staff all the tools needed to accomplish this effectively.
"There are lots of resources that we have had to research and implement in order to plan for this," Davis said. "We are trying to decorate the barriers so they don't seem so sterile. Our school is creating a welcome back board with the teachers in their masks and creating a guess who."
Davis said school councilors and staff are creating social and emotional support plans for students in order to meet all their needs.
"There has been a wealth of information presented on the internet that we have been learning that will improve our teaching," Davis said. "We have had to really dissect our curriculum to seek out the most important and relevant material. We have also become an even stronger teaching unit because of all of the cooperation it takes to make this happen. As a district we are working together more than ever."
Davis said the Fredericktown R-I administration has worked extra hours and has done its research on how to best keep students safe.
"They have provided us with the most up to date methods of instruction and materials to best utilize our teaching time," Davis said. "We will still have fun and learn new things, but we will do it safely. Be prepared to sing, dance and make new friends while learning all of the skills needed for your grade level."
Davis said, above all else, teachers have missed their students and can not wait to see them again. She said they would like to thank the community once again for its support as they move into this new phase of teaching.
"There may be bumps along the way, but we will navigate it together so that as always we can do the best for each student," Davis said. "It will take extra communication and patience from both sides to make this work. Don't hesitate to reach out to your child's teacher and building if you have questions or concerns."
Fredericktown Intermediate School
"This year it is like every teacher or staff member is a first-year teacher," Fifth Grade Teacher Shannon Hovis said. "We are all headed into work not knowing what to expect. This year preparing looked different because, not only will we have students we are responsible for face to face, but now virtual students that will be staying home will need our instruction."
Hovis said it is a lot more work to prepare for a lesson but Fredericktown teachers can do it.
"Not knowing how long we'll be with our students face to face is hard to grasp," Hovis said. "As a teacher, preparing this year is like preparing to teach multiple classes. We have to make sure that the students face to face are set up and know what to do if we close down and at the same time make sure the ones that are virtual are understanding how to get into assignments and classes."
Hovis said preparing to teach virtually is something no one here has had to deal with, so adjusting to that and figuring out what to do is a job in itself.
"I hope this isn't the new normal," Hovis said. "I hope that this soon passes and we are able to go back to everyone going to school five days a week, face to face and teachers can get back to what we enjoy doing, teaching."
Hovis said she thinks everyone will react differently but will definitely take extra safety precautions daily in classrooms with cleaning between classes, social distancing as much as possible and so on.
"This hasn't been easy for teachers, that's for sure," Hovis said. "We've had to adjust how we teach. Things such as working in small groups or partners aren't going to work right now. We have to make sure each student understands and knows how to get on and is familiar with the Chromebook."
Hovis said students will be expected to stay up to date on their assignments.
"I like technology and using technology in the classroom," Hovis said. " I am probably one of the teachers that doesn't feel as stressed. In the last few years, I had been slowly transitioning my lessons and projects to be digital. But even though I have done that, I don't feel like I will know exactly what will work."
Hovis said it is going to be a lot of trial and error at the beginning, but she knows all staff at Fredericktown Intermediate are ready to be back in the classroom.
"We have missed our students and have missed what we are used to doing," Hovis said. "We will take all necessary precautions to keep every child safe along with ourselves. It may look a little different this year, but I'm sure it will be a fabulous year and one to remember."
Kelly A. Burlison Middle School
Middle School Science Teacher Cassandra Mills said everything seems to be different, from planning labs that don't have shared materials to desk placement and barriers. She said safety is her number one priority for the kids and their families.
"I've spent weeks now coming in to get my room ready and to rebuild my curriculum for dual instruction," Mills said. "I want every student, be it a distance learner or face to face student, to have the best possible experience and quality instruction."
Mills said she feels the best way to get used to the new normal is to have honest and open discussions.
"We will take the time to explore the reasoning why things are different and be respectful of each other's feelings and circumstances," Mills said. "I also created a classroom hub for both face to face students and my distance learner students so all our resources are in a central location and our lessons have an easy to follow flow."
Mills said she hid some fun "Easter eggs" and made some game challenges to lighten the mood and relieve some stress.
"This is a chance to try new things and explore different avenues of teaching," Mills said. "I have learned so much in the past few months about technology and all of the amazing things I can create with it. It has been a huge amount of work but it is also an opportunity to create something new and to explore different ways of delivering instruction and reaching students."
Mills said to remember that perspective is everything. She said with each challenge you have the opportunity to gain something new, to redefine yourself.
"Rely on your teams and families and do the best you can with what you have," Mills said. "We are a strong community and we all want what is best for our kids. Keep communication lines open and have grace, with your kids, your families and give yourself grace as well. We will get through this together. We are Blackcats strong."
Fredericktown High School
"While this year has had some differences, preparing for social distancing, creating a system for virtual learners, setting aside time after every class period for disinfection, much of it is the same," High School English Teacher Kelli Nicholson said. "Learning is still our focus, and I'm excited to see the students and get started."
Nicholson said she wants to go over the facts with her students on the first day of class and make sure they understand why we are social distancing and how they can best protect themselves.
"More than anything though, I want this school year to feel like business as usual," Nicholson said. "My students should recognize that my expectations are as high as they have always been and that I respect and care about them. We are here to learn, to be kind to one another and to prepare ourselves for our futures."
Nicholson said she is very excited about the virtual option for students.
"Technology has changed so many different career fields, and colleges are adding more and more online classes as time goes on," Nicholson said. "Virtual education requires a specific set of skills and those skills are ones that can be learned, to be self-motivated and self confident."
Nicholson said teachers have an opportunity to prepare their students for a technological future and can help them develop those skills and put them to good use.
"I am also just so proud of our administration and staff and the efforts they have been making," Nicholson said. "This experience has reminded me, once again, why teaching at Fredericktown School District is such a privilege."
Nicholson said her advice to students and staff is to communicate.
"If you have questions or concerns, don't be afraid to bring them up," Nicholson said. "Keeping things transparent and communicative will allow us to have a positive environment that is safe, fun, and educational for our students."
