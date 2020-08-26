First Day of School

Davis said school councilors and staff are creating social and emotional support plans for students in order to meet all their needs.

"There has been a wealth of information presented on the internet that we have been learning that will improve our teaching," Davis said. "We have had to really dissect our curriculum to seek out the most important and relevant material. We have also become an even stronger teaching unit because of all of the cooperation it takes to make this happen. As a district we are working together more than ever."

Davis said the Fredericktown R-I administration has worked extra hours and has done its research on how to best keep students safe.

"They have provided us with the most up to date methods of instruction and materials to best utilize our teaching time," Davis said. "We will still have fun and learn new things, but we will do it safely. Be prepared to sing, dance and make new friends while learning all of the skills needed for your grade level."

Davis said, above all else, teachers have missed their students and can not wait to see them again. She said they would like to thank the community once again for its support as they move into this new phase of teaching.