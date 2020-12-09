Things may have looked a little different this year, but Miracles on Main Street once again managed to bring the first signs of Christmas to downtown Fredericktown.
The highlight of the day was, of course, Prancer. There was a constant procession of children ready to meet the reindeer the entire two hours he was at Tis the Season. The magical moment left both children and adults in awe as they sat in the sleigh for a photo and even had a chance to pet him.
This was the second year Statler Realty has brought Prancer to town for Miracles on Main Street. This year Tis the Season joined in on the fun as host and even offered free snacks for the visitors.
Another moment nobody wanted to miss was a visit with Santa. This scene was very different from past years with Santa safely behind the glass window of Statler Realty. Instead of sitting on his lap in front of the courthouse, kids held up signs for him to read, gave high fives and took their photos in front of the window.
One by one as the children walked up to see Santa, they were each shocked and excited to see he was holding a puppy in his lap. This welcome surprise seemed to bring just as much joy as seeing Santa himself.
Miracles on Main Street volunteers were diligently helping keep the glass clean and the area safe as everyone got a turn meeting Santa.
This was just one of the steps taken to keep Miracles on Main Street a little safer this holiday season.
Unfortunately, some of the activities were not able to be modified for safety and instead had to be canceled. The surrey rides, polar express, sleigh rides, bounce house and face painting were a few of the activities which did not get to happen this year.
Mrs. Claus, who would normally read stories inside the Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library, was moved to an area outside of the courthouse where everyone was able to spread out.
Madison County Service Coordination offered cookie decorating again this year but instead of having it all set up and ready to decorate inside, they had everything ready as a to-go kit.
World Finance once again offered free ornament decorating for all the kids and added coloring pages. They also had free coffee for the adults.
There was also plenty to do around the court square including writing a letter to Santa and mailing it off in the Madison County Chamber of Commerce's special mailbox, getting your picture taken at one of the fun selfie stations, decorating stockings sponsored by MU Extension, and a cake walk.
The cakes for the cake walk were baked by FCCLA with cake mixes and icing donated by Gilster Mary Lee.
A few other local store fronts joined in the festivities. The Game Room offered free hot cocoa and Brick and Mortar/IBS had its live "It's a Wonderful Life" window display all day.
Event organizer April Sarakas said her favorite part this year was seeing the community come together, but also Santa with his puppy. She said she had several little kids with excited "oh a puppy" reactions.
"My favorite part of this year was seeing the community come together and support our event, especially during a pandemic," Sarakas said. "We had to make a lot of changes this year due to COVID but everyone still seemed to enjoy the day."
Sarakas said the organizing committee appreciates everyone who came out and supported the event.
"We had to eliminate several things because of social distancing, so it's been hard," Sarakas said. "But we did the best we could and tried to offer as many of the usual activities that we could."
One improvement this year was the beautiful new 13.5 foot Christmas tree provided by Melvin Mills Roofing. The tree, on display on the south side of the Madison County Courthouse, was lit by Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis before the Parade of Lights.
Sarakas said Melvin Mills Roofing plans to adopt the tree as its own project every year with the goal to improve on it every year.
"It is beautiful and actually the star on top is solar powered, so it will light the entire month long," Event Organizer Lisa Howard said. "They worked really hard, and it is a phenomenal tree. It is beautifully lit and, as you can see, the decorations are amazing."
As for the Parade of Lights, Howard said there were not as many floats this year, but more people chose to walk. She said this was a choice in order to allow for social distancing.
The committee said it is already thinking of new ideas for next year, and members are always looking for input and suggestions. If you'd like to share anything with the committee email april.sarakas@hotmail.com
"This event brings our community together every year and helps bring the magic of Christmas back to everyone," Sarakas said. "I would like to thank all the individuals, groups, organizations and businesses that helped make our event so wonderful."
Sarakas said this includes helping Light Up Azalea Park, decorating the light poles around town, decorating your store front window, participating in the parade, setting up as a vendor, hosting a free event, or anything she might have missed. She said the event truly could not be possible without the help of everyone.
The event is organized by Lisa Howard, Danetta Howard, April Sarakas and Tara Hale.
The planning committee would like to thank all the sponsors of the event, Azalea Festival, Melvin Mills Roofing, New Era Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Seeding Solutions, Simmons Storage, Stockmann Logging, Chuck's Short Stop, Bean's Cabinets and Ronnie Gibbs.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
