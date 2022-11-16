 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First snow of the season

  • 0
First Snow Of Winter

Citizens of Madison County woke up to a blanket of snow, Saturday. Reports show the area received at least 3.5 inches of the wintery precipitation. The temperature remained frigid with an overcast and cloudy sky throughout the rest of the day.  

 Alan Kopitsky

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coppermines Baptism 2022

Coppermines Baptism 2022

"Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it." PROVERBS 22:6 KJV

A year of rebuilding

A year of rebuilding

This time last year this community was beginning to rebuild after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the county, Oct. 24, 2021, leaving major dama…

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook

Julie Ann Cook, 60, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home in Fredericktown. She was born April 30, 1962, in Nashville, Tennessee to Wilbu…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Sarah E. Kennedy to Christopher Shannon KennedyQCD: Rocky Myers to Robbin MyersQCD: Patricia Chapman to Kenneth ChapmanWD: Michael R. McF…

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Youth Deer Season Tag N Brag

Data from the Missouri Department of Conservation showed young hunters ages 6 through 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth p…

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey

Eva Joan Pettey, 82, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at ClaRu DeVille Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born June 24, 1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News