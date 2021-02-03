First two bills approved by the House

Families that provide a stable home to children in need would receive additional financial assistance under the first two pieces of legislation approved by the Missouri House of Representatives for the 2021 legislative session.

By a vote of 149-0, the House approved HB 429, which would authorize an income tax deduction for Missouri taxpayers for the expenses related to providing care as a foster parent.

I supported the income tax deduction that will allow foster parents to utilize these additional funds to provide for the children they foster.

If you’ve been a foster parent, or know someone serving as a foster parent, you know that the reality of a foster parent is you get babies dropped at your doorstep, and you need a baby bed, and you need a nursery, and you need diapers. Missouri currently has 13,808 children in the foster care system.

HB 430 was approved by the House by a vote of 155-0. It would expand the state’s existing $10,000 tax credit to any adoption. Currently the credit applies only to Missouri taxpayers who adopt special needs children. The legislation would continue to give priority to special needs adoptions.

The two bills now move to the Missouri Senate for consideration.