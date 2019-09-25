{{featured_button_text}}

The Fredericktown FFA chapter took 46 members to the SEMO District Fair Sept. 13.

The members had an opportunity to view the many agricultural and commercial exhibits on display. These exhibits included livestock, field crops, and ornamental agricultural plants.

Some of the students from the chapter were participants in the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. Every year the SEMO District Fair has a public speaking competition which is designed to promote student leaders by increasing the students' public speaking ability in a speech related to fairs and festivals. The winner of the speech then competes at the state level. This year in the SEMO Fair Speaking Contest, Emilie Parsley competed and represented the chapter very well. Dylan Thurman, Kaleb Walker, and Garrett Ward were participants in the SEMO Fair Tractor Driving Rodeo.

Zach Link and Kylee Helms exhibited Ag mechanics projects. Both projects took second place. Libby Mooney exhibited a sunflower that received first place and okra that received second. Lidia Myers, Kylee Helms and Kenlee Montgomery received first place for their tomatoes. Kenlee Montgomery and Alivia Clark exhibited a display on the importance of butterflies, called “Spread Your Wings.”

Everyone who went enjoyed the trip. We are all looking forward to next year.

