First year FFA members travel to SEMO District Fair

The Fredericktown FFA chapter took 54 chapter members to the SEMO District Fair Sept. 16.

The members had an opportunity to view the many agricultural and commercial exhibits on display. These exhibits included livestock, field crops, and ornamental agricultural plants.

Some of the students from the chapter were participants in the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau. Every year the SEMO District Fair has a public speaking competition that is designed to promote student leaders by increasing the students public speaking ability in a speech related to fairs and festivals. The winner of the speech then competes at the state level. This year in the SEMO Fair Speaking Contest, Katie Rohan received 1st place.

We also had three participants in the SEMO Fair Tractor Driving Competition: Gavin Graham, Wesley Dulaney, and Grant Wagner. Gavin Graham received second place overall. Zach Tuller, FFA member competed in the 4-H division at the tractor driving as well.

Sophie Rehkop, Layni Kinkead, and Bailey White exhibited a display show casing the parts and meanings of the FFA Emblem.

Zach Link and Curtis Lewis exhibited agriculture mechanics projects of trailers, both receiving second place.