 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

First Year FFA Members Travel to the SEMO District Fair

  • 0
SEMO Fair Photo

FHS FFA Agricultural Science I students attend the SEMO Fair.

 Provided by FHS FFA

The Fredericktown FFA chapter took 48 chapter members to the SEMO District Fair Sept. 14.

The members had an opportunity to view the many agricultural and commercial exhibits on display while filling out a scavenger hunt. These exhibits included livestock, field crops, and ornamental agricultural plants.

Some of the students from the chapter were participants in the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.

Leah Thompson, Corgan Gerler, and Mattie Miller exhibited a display showcasing the parts and meanings of the FFA Emblem.

Terri Duffel, Ashley Avalos, and Addie Shetley exhibited a display showing the reproductive parts of a hog. Zach Tuller, Sydney Feltz,

Ashley Avalos, Gavin Graham, and Mattie Miller displayed agriculture mechanics projects (wood or metal) at the fair in the FFA Building.

People are also reading…

Gavin Graham, Wesley DuLaney, and Eli Jarrett participated in the FFA Tractor Rodeo at the SEMO District Fair as well.

Everyone who went enjoyed the trip. We are all looking forward to next year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News