First Year FFA Members Travel to the SEMO District Fair

The Fredericktown FFA chapter took 48 chapter members to the SEMO District Fair Sept. 14.

The members had an opportunity to view the many agricultural and commercial exhibits on display while filling out a scavenger hunt. These exhibits included livestock, field crops, and ornamental agricultural plants.

Some of the students from the chapter were participants in the SEMO District Fair in Cape Girardeau.

Leah Thompson, Corgan Gerler, and Mattie Miller exhibited a display showcasing the parts and meanings of the FFA Emblem.

Terri Duffel, Ashley Avalos, and Addie Shetley exhibited a display showing the reproductive parts of a hog. Zach Tuller, Sydney Feltz,

Ashley Avalos, Gavin Graham, and Mattie Miller displayed agriculture mechanics projects (wood or metal) at the fair in the FFA Building.

Gavin Graham, Wesley DuLaney, and Eli Jarrett participated in the FFA Tractor Rodeo at the SEMO District Fair as well.

Everyone who went enjoyed the trip. We are all looking forward to next year.