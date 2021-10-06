FIS highlights its annual Round Up

The Fredericktown Intermediate School Round Up has become a tradition at Fredericktown R-1.

"It is a great time for students to bring their family to play games, eat, and enjoy many other activities," FIS Principal Nickey Reutzel said. "Some of the more popular things include the farmers market, where baked goods, vegetables and candy can be purchased. We also have a silent auction and musical entertainment, as well."

The Round Up also had concessions, cotton candy, and the candy apple station.

“It’s totally awesome," fifth grader Trenton Shoemaker said. "I have been twice, and it was a great time. My favorite thing is all the games. I also like seeing everyone dressed up as cowboys and cowgirls.”

“I really like it, my favorite thing was riding the horses, and watching the square dancing," third grader Lane Stamp said.

Funds raised during the Round Up go toward different things around the FIS campus.

"In the past, we have used the money to purchase a gaga pit for the playground and a new sound system in the gym for our school dances and activities," Reutzel said.