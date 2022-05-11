 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FIS Marathon Kids

  • 0
FIS Marathon Kids

FIS Marathon Kids ended their year of hard work, May 5, with a final lap around the gym. Students in the program included Benjamin Adams, Easton Adams, Peyton King, Grant Matthews, Caden McMeans, Beck Rehkop, Makenzie Rehkop, Arthur Royer, Frederick Wood, Liam Burcham, Maddison Henson, Hunter Marler, Layla McMillen, Aiden Sanders, Dalton Smallen, Koda Whitener, Liam Foss, Erica Jo Gunter, Jayden Hein, Adrik Jordan, Clayton McMinn, Dorothy Phillips, Bristol Rehkop and Abigail Rehkop. The students are pictured with the two Marathon Kids teachers Erin Embry and Katelyn Bumgardaner.

 Victoria Kemper

FIS Marathon Kids was offered to students during the Learning Zone After School Program. There were 24 kids who participated this school year with 10 of those kids completing the challenge of reading 26 books, walking 26 miles and performing 26 good deeds.

The 10 students who received medals for completing the task are Benjamin Adams, Easton Adams, Grant Matthews, Caden McMeans, Beck Rehkop, Arthur Royer, Frederick Wood, Liam Foss, Erica Jo Gunter and Jayden Hein. Hunter Marler was also recognized for his hard work and positive attitude, even though he did not reach his miles goal, his teacher Erin Embry named him the MVP of the class.

Other students who participated in the class included, Peyton King, Makenzie Rehkop, Liam Burcham, Maddison Henson, Layla McMillen, Aiden Sanders, Dalton Smallen, Koda Whitener, Adrik Jordan, Clayton McMinn, Dorothy Phillips, Bristol Rehkop and Abigail Rehkop. 

"This has been kind of a rough year for Marathon," Embry said. "We have missed more days on Thursday than any other year I can remember. Then we didn't have the track to use so we had to use the pick up road in the back, we just had some struggles. But in the end we had quite a few kids who did hit their goal."

People are also reading…

Embry said, in Marathon Kids the goal is 26 miles, 26 good deeds and 26 books.

"It was a lot harder for everyone to meet the goal this year, so those who hit their goal and got their metal, I am super proud of them because they had to work hard on those days we were here," Embry said. "Everyone did not get a metal, but I am proud of all of you. You did a great job. You have been a great group and I have enjoyed having you. I am proud of all of you."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Serving the community

Serving the community

After the anticipated wait for The Station to open for business, the community has finally been able to enjoy the yummy drinks and food from t…

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

'Welcome to Fredericktown'

As you drive down West Main Street, heading into downtown Fredericktown, you will now notice a beautiful mural painted on the side of Frederic…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Gregory Scott Cloninger, 65, of Fredericktown, to Jody Robin Lombardo, 53, of FredericktownKenneth Edward Cunningham, 53, of Fredericktown to …

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker

Sherrie Dale Baker, 81, of Jackson, died Monday, April 25, 2022, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. He was born December 29, 1…

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr.

Donald Joesph "D.J." Webb Jr., 29, died Sunday, April 24, 2022 in St. Louis. He was born March 6, 1993 in Woodstock, Illinois, the son of Dona…

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen

Timothy Michael Geen, 61, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Fredericktown. He was born November 17, 1960 in St. Louis, the son of Joseph and Ma…

Frances Branum

Frances Branum

Frances Branum, 84, died Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was born in Rives, Missouri on August 4, 1937.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News