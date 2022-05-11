FIS Marathon Kids was offered to students during the Learning Zone After School Program. There were 24 kids who participated this school year with 10 of those kids completing the challenge of reading 26 books, walking 26 miles and performing 26 good deeds.

The 10 students who received medals for completing the task are Benjamin Adams, Easton Adams, Grant Matthews, Caden McMeans, Beck Rehkop, Arthur Royer, Frederick Wood, Liam Foss, Erica Jo Gunter and Jayden Hein. Hunter Marler was also recognized for his hard work and positive attitude, even though he did not reach his miles goal, his teacher Erin Embry named him the MVP of the class.

Other students who participated in the class included, Peyton King, Makenzie Rehkop, Liam Burcham, Maddison Henson, Layla McMillen, Aiden Sanders, Dalton Smallen, Koda Whitener, Adrik Jordan, Clayton McMinn, Dorothy Phillips, Bristol Rehkop and Abigail Rehkop.

"This has been kind of a rough year for Marathon," Embry said. "We have missed more days on Thursday than any other year I can remember. Then we didn't have the track to use so we had to use the pick up road in the back, we just had some struggles. But in the end we had quite a few kids who did hit their goal."

Embry said, in Marathon Kids the goal is 26 miles, 26 good deeds and 26 books.

"It was a lot harder for everyone to meet the goal this year, so those who hit their goal and got their metal, I am super proud of them because they had to work hard on those days we were here," Embry said. "Everyone did not get a metal, but I am proud of all of you. You did a great job. You have been a great group and I have enjoyed having you. I am proud of all of you."

