FIS play saves Christmas

The Fredericktown Intermediate School Learning Zone Acting Out Class took the stage, Dec. 17 to perform "The Christmas Idol" for the entire building.

The cast made up of Zalie Stuffelbean, Hadleigh Griffon, Lauren Durr, Madalyn Berry, Madisyn Thebeau, Addison Burns, Emma Griffon, Jalen Francis, Sean Suzanne, Elaina Barron, Arianna Smith, Myles Munger, Madalyn Lunsford and Ella Cassidy, with assistance from Colby Gunter filled the gym with laughter as they searched for a new Santa.

The play began with Santa played by Stufflebean calling off Christmas. He had just had enough. Mrs. Claus played by Hadleigh Griffon reminded him that it is his job but that she would hold auditions for a new Santa.

Cupid played by Sean Suzanne was the first contestant and as soon as he walked on stage the crowd erupted with laughter. The other contestants Abe Lincoln played by Barron, Easter Bunny played by Smith, Uncle Sam played by Munger, The Great Pumpkin played by Lunsford, and Turkey played by Cassidy each brought their characters to life through their lines and their personalities.

In the end the judges Frosty the Snowman and the Abominable Snowman both played by Emma Griffon, Miss North Pole played by Burns, Jackie Frost played by Francis, and Chief Elf played by Berry all agreed none of the contestants would do, and it had to be Santa.

Durr, acting as the narrator, did a great job of keeping the story flowing as the crowd had numerous outbursts of laughter and excitement.

In the end, Santa agreed to reprise his roll and Christmas was saved.

Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.