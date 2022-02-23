FIS Spotlight: Kindness

During the week of Feb. 17, National Random Acts of Kindness Week encourages students to promote kindness first and share it everywhere they go.

The Fredericktown Intermediate school is celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Week, by promoting kindness school-wide. FIS students have the opportunity to be recognized for promoting kindness in our school by being “caught” promoting kindness by a staff member of the school.

The staff member fills out a certificate of KINDNESS and returns it to the office. The office staff will then recognize the student for his or her kindness shown and will be given the certificate. The reward does not stop there. Each student who is recognized for promoting kindness will be put into a drawing at the end of the week for a gift card to our local ice cream shop.

To help give the students ideas of promoting kindness, they are all given a bookmark that has random acts of kindness listed on them. Promoting kindness creates a positive school environment.

Not only is the counseling department busy with promoting kindness, but they have also been diving into the Signs of Suicide program with the 5th-grade students.

By law, every student, starting in 5th grade, must have strategies that can help identify students who are at possible risk of suicide or depression. The Signs of Suicide program lays out warning signs and strategies for students to recognize in their friends or themselves and encourages them on how to seek help for these concerns.

Parents have the option to opt their students out of receiving the information, but we always encourage parents to attend our parent night beforehand to get a better understanding of what Signs of Suicide have to offer.

The students then meet up in a small group setting to watch a video about suicide prevention and have a class discussion on what they learned. After the discussion is over, students have the opportunity to talk to Mrs. Parson and Mrs. Sawyer (School-Based Social Worker) if they feel the need.

Our counselor, Rachelle Parson, is a great asset to our school and we recognized her last week, February 7-11, during National School Counselor Week.

Mrs. Parson spends most of her time encouraging students in all areas of their day. Many things that she focuses on are academic support, career exploration, and social/emotional help. During National School Counselor Week, the theme was “Better Together." Mrs. Parson discussed different ways she collaborates with every individual in the school building to be better together, and she encouraged students to find good friends to rely on.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0