FIS student selected for All-State Children's Choir

Each year the Missouri Music Educators Association holds a nationally recognized professional development event in Osage Beach. The conference boasts some of the best performing ensembles from around the state.

In 2020, in an effort to add a superlative musical experience for Missouri’s fourth and fifth graders, MMEA held its inaugural All-State Children’s Choir. This January was the second annual All-State Children’s Choir performance.

Lovi Brewington, a student a Fredericktown Intermediate School, was selected out of the hundreds of applicants for this prestigious group.

Brewington rehearsed and performed with the Missouri All-State Children’s Choir January 26. She is the first student in the Fredericktown School District to be selected for the Missouri All-State Children’s Choir.

Fredericktown Intermediate School Music Teacher Tracy King said she is so happy that Lovi was selected for this musical group.

"Elementary music education incorporates so many aspects of musical learning and, in my opinion, vocal performance is one of the best," King said. "The Fredericktown Music Department recognizes that performers in elementary grades can make serious contributions to this art form. I hope that Lovi is the first of many Fredericktown elementary students that are recognized for their outstanding musicianship at the state level."

