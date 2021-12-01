 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FIS Thanksgiving Day Balloon Parade

  • 0

It was a beautiful, sunny day for the Second annual Fredericktown Intermediate School Thanksgiving Parade.

Students had packed the stands of the Fredericktown High School football field to watch as their hard work from the previous week was proudly displayed.

Once again inspired by the true story of Tony Sarg and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade as told by Melissa Sweet in Balloons over Broadway, students were tasked with creating a parade float out of balloons. In the story, Tony Sarg works to make the parade bigger and better each year. It was no different at FIS.

The parade floats were not only bigger than last year, they also had to include a movable part. The school also had a special guest start the parade this year.

Freddie the Blackcat mascot, led the parade of balloon characters such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Greg Heffley from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The cheers from the crowd grew louder as Rachelle Parson announced each float. Nineteen floats in all, one from each class, enjoyed their time in the spotlight. Students headed back to class after the last float was proudly flown, hopefully inspired for next year’s parade.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden's bankrupt bill

Biden's bankrupt bill

This week, Washington Democrats rammed through Congress the largest tax-and-spending bill in American history. This bill brings about a fundam…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

WD: William Tyler & wife to Pamela C. Bachmann and Tammy D. KellyWD: William Tyler & wife to Ray L. ReardenWD: STL Properties LLC to M…

Jay Scott Jett

Jay Scott Jett

Jay Scott Jett, 65, died Friday, October 8, 2021 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was born December 19, 1955 at Litchfield, Illinois, the s…

Samantha Jean DeShaney

Samantha Jean DeShaney

Samantha Jean DeShaney, 55, died Sunday, November 14, 2021, at her home near Fredericktown. She was born June 4, 1966, in St. Louis, a daughte…

Norma Lee Tripp

Norma Lee Tripp

Norma Lee (Rainey) Tripp, 86, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau. Norma was born May 2…

James Bland Cooper

James Bland Cooper

James Bland Cooper, 44, died Wednesday, November 17, 1921 in Farmington. He was born October 1, 1977 in Fredericktown, the son of Loy Melvin a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News