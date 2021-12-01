FIS Thanksgiving Day Balloon Parade

It was a beautiful, sunny day for the Second annual Fredericktown Intermediate School Thanksgiving Parade.

Students had packed the stands of the Fredericktown High School football field to watch as their hard work from the previous week was proudly displayed.

Once again inspired by the true story of Tony Sarg and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade as told by Melissa Sweet in Balloons over Broadway, students were tasked with creating a parade float out of balloons. In the story, Tony Sarg works to make the parade bigger and better each year. It was no different at FIS.

The parade floats were not only bigger than last year, they also had to include a movable part. The school also had a special guest start the parade this year.

Freddie the Blackcat mascot, led the parade of balloon characters such as Clifford the Big Red Dog, Greg Heffley from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The cheers from the crowd grew louder as Rachelle Parson announced each float. Nineteen floats in all, one from each class, enjoyed their time in the spotlight. Students headed back to class after the last float was proudly flown, hopefully inspired for next year’s parade.

