Fishing for a good time

Spring is here, and it is time to dust off the fishing equipment and find a nearby body of water.
Missouri Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis said fishing is a great way to experience and enjoy fresh air and sunshine.
"Fishing is also a great way to relieve stress," Lewis said. "It can also provide for a tasty dinner or two."
Lewis said common fish in the area include large and smallmouth black bass, crappie, rock bass, channel catfish, flathead catfish, bluegill, redear sunfish and green sunfish.
"My favorite part about fishing is enjoying the outdoors and being challenged by the sport," Ashley Bales of Fredericktown said. "You have to adjust your technique based on the season, the weather for that day, what types of bugs might be out, and what type of water you are fishing in."
Bales said she also likes to try different methods of fishing to keep things interesting.
"I keep my trusted Zebco 33 on hand as a backup, but I have recently started fly fishing and that requires learning new types of fishing line, knots, casting techniques and baits, which is exciting," Bales said. "A goal of mine is to catch at least one new species of fish each year."
Bales said fishing allows her to connect with nature.
"Being on the river or sitting on a pond bank helps me escape, which can be difficult when we are attached to technology 24/7," Bales said. "I think it is healthy to just focus the mind on one thing, catching the big fish, instead of trying to constantly muli-task, like I often do at work or home."
Bales has two daughters, Gemma, 5, and Karli, 2. While little sister is still a little young, big sister has been fishing for a while.
"Gemma has been fishing with me since a very early age and it is important to me that she has a love for the outdoors and a passion for conservation, things my dad shared with me," Bales said. "It is fun to pass on a life skill that I have learned and that I know will provide some education and entertainment for my girls outside of a screen."
Bales said her advice to other parents who want to teach their kids to fish would be to keep your expectations to an appropriate age level and attention span.
"When I take Gemma with me, I let her carry her fishing pole and pink tackle box," Bales said. "We dig up worms together before we go and talk about different things fish eat. I try to keep the trips short, especially if we aren't catching many fish, and take a few snacks."
Bales said if you have low expectations to start, it is a lot easier to pack up and go if the mood is not right that day. She also recommended dressing for the weather because kids have more fun when they are comfortable.
"You can spend as much or as little as you want to catch fish," Bales said. "If you are new to fishing, you can pick up an inexpensive rod and reel combo at your nearest department store."
Bales said if you are pond fishing, especially with kids, a bobber, small hooks and nightcrawler (worms) or crickets will probably do the trick.
"When fishing in local rivers, I like to use Senko, a type of plastic worm, or a Rebel crawfish for swifter water," Bales said. "Your equipment and bait will really depend on where you are fishing and what you are fishing for."
Bales said she watches a lot of YouTube videos when she wants to learn something new.
As a woman in a male-dominated activity, Bales recognizes that there are no real limitations when it comes to fishing. If you want to go fishing there is a way to make it happen.
"Women who are interested in fishing often pick up quickly because they are patient, they follow directions without letting ego get in the way and they can relax and enjoy their surroundings," Bales said. "I think these things and the fact that you can do it solo or bring your kids along, make it a great sport for ladies."
Bales said her favorite recent fishing memory was when she went on a guided fly fishing trip on White River in Cotter, Arkansas with her dad for her 33rd birthday.
"Even though we were frozen by the end of the day, we both caught nice brown trout and several rainbow trout," Bales said. "Where we go, there isn't much cell service, so it was awesome to disconnect and spend some one-on-one time together. My great experiences fishing as a kid are too numerous to count."
Bales said fishing is fun and relaxing, but it is also very important to emphasize safety on and off the water.
"If you are fishing alone, always tell someone where you will be and pay attention to your surroundings," Bales said. "If you are in a kayak or boat, wear your life jacket and be prepared for a swim, even if you aren't expecting one."
Conservation Agent Lewis said there are some different circumstances due to COVID-19 such as offices, nature centers and shooting ranges being closed but some fishing areas are still open.
"We ask for people to try to stay away at least 10 feet from each other," Lewis said. "We also ask if you see a fishing spot or Conservation Area that's already full to practice social distancing by going to a different less crowded area to enjoy nature."
Lewis said as of April 15 those fishing will need to possess a fishing license and black bass will be catch and release until May 23.
"Please look at the signs at river accesses to know the local regulations," Lewis said. "Many streams are unique and some require different management for their fisheries."
Lewis said turkey season is from April 20 to May 10 and to avoid wearing clothing that is red, blue or white because of its similarity to a turkey head. He said all hunters should make sure to positively identify their target before pulling the trigger.
"Some Missouri Department of Conservation areas have seen some higher (presence) due to COVID-19," Lewis said. "We are watching these areas and are reminding people to practice social distancing."
Lewis said his favorite local fishing spots are floating the Castor River south of Marquand to Twin Bridges and the St. Francis River from Shelton Ford to Cold Water Access.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
