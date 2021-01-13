Five vehicles damaged in crash on W. Main

January 7, at approximately 1:55 p.m., a multi vehicle accident on West Main Street resulted in two people injured, five vehicles damaged and a broken telephone pole.
According to the Fredericktown Police Department accident report Bryan Stanton, 23, of Marquand was traveling east on West Main Street in a 2009 Kia Sadona when he rear-ended a 2013 Kia Soul being driven by Ronald Delarber, 76, of Fredericktown.
The report said Delarber continued east on West Main Street and Stanton's vehicle then ran off the right side of the roadway rear-ending a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was parked and unoccupied on the south shoulder in front of 205 W. Main St.
"The Grand Cherokee came out of gear and rolled into the roadway," the report said. "The Grand Cherokee was then rear-ended and pushed forward by Stanton. The unoccupied Grand Cherokee then rear-ended Delarber."
According to the report Stanton's Sadona pushed the Grand Cherokee and the Soul through the intersection of West Main Street and Park Drive. Delarber's vehicle struck the curb on the south side of the shoulder of West Main Street with its front left tire and his vehicle turned to the left towards the roadway.
The report says Stanton's vehicle continued to push the Grand Cherokee and the Soul. The Soul rolled into the middle of the roadway and came to rest facing north.
According to the report Stanton's Sedona then continued pushing the unoccupied Grand Cherokee onto the sidewalk on the southside of West Main Street and continued pushing it east.
"The Grand Cherokee then struck a telephone pole," the report said. "Stanton drove past the Grand Cherokee and side-swiped the passenger side."
The report said the Grand Cherokee broke the telephone pole causing the pole to swing and strike the rear of an unoccupied 2003 Chevrolet S-10 Blazer, which was parked on the shoulder of West Main Street.
According to the report Stanton's vehicle continued east on the sidewalk and then struck a utility pole and the front of the building at 123 W. Main St. The Grand Cherokee then rolled down the sidewalk and struck a 2003 Ford Taurus in the right rear. The Ford Taurus was parked and unoccupied on the south shoulder of West Main Street facing east.
The report said Stanton was transported by private conveyance to Madison Medical Center with moderate injuries. Delarber was transported by Madison County Ambulance to Madison Medical Center for moderate injuries.
Fredericktown Police Department said there were no charges and Stanton had experienced a medical episode causing him to pass out.
The 100 block of West Main Street was closed for multiple hours as crews cleared the scene and AT&T replaced the telephone pole.
Assisting Fredericktown Police Department on the scene were Missouri State Highway Patrol, Fredericktown Fire Department, Madison County Ambulance, and Fredericktown City Light and Water Department.
