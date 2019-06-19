The Fredericktown Elks Lodge observed Flag Day, Saturday with a celebration of the United States Flag both past and present.
"We celebrate because we have a deep admiration and love for our country, its flag, how it is displayed and what it stand for is keenly observed by the Elks," District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Jason Ledure said. "112 years ago, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks with its unwavering love for country became the first fraternal organization in the United States to observe Flag Day in any official capacity."
Ledure said the Elks remains to this day distinctively American with citizenship being a membership requirement and the flag of our country as one of the most honored and revered symbols of the order.
"The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks strive to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and to stimulate an awareness, a genuine feeling of pride and respect toward patriotism, so that we as members of the order will become constant reminders to the people of our Nation that America truly means freedom," Ledure said. "So today, as Elks, we take time to honor our flag. To some, just a simple flag, a national standard representative of our country. To others, it is a symbol of independence and freedom recognized the world over."
As part of the ceremony, the seven flags of the country's past and its current flag were introduced and displayed in the room one at a time.
"The evolution of the American Flag marks the progression of the government of the American people," Ron Bollinger said. "From the founding of Jamestown in Virginia, in 1607, until 1775, the Flag of England was the flag of the Peoples of America. In 1775, the Pine Tree Flag was adopted for all colonial vessels, and this was the banner carried by the continental forces in the Battle of Bunker Hill."
Delmar Fadler continued saying the southern colonies from 1776 to 1777 used the Snake Flag.
"In the latter part of 1775, the Continental Congress appointed a committee to consider the question of a single flag for the thirteen colonies," Kathy Buff said. "That committee recommended a design of thirteen alternate stripes of red and white, with an azure field in the upper corner bearing the red cross of St. George and the white cross of St. Andrew."
The next flag from 1777 called The Continental Colors or The Grand Union showing thirteen stripes and thirteen stars was introduced by Leonard Parson.
"It is generally believed that in May or June of 1776 a committee consisting of George Washington, Robert Morris and George Ross commissioned Betsy Ross, a Philadelphia Quakeresss, to make a flag from a rough design they left with her," Ozie Prier said. "It is said that she suggested that the stars should have five points rather than six."
Prier said the original stars and stripes represented the original thirteen colonies, and in 1795 two additional stars and stripes were added to represent admission to the union of Vermont and Kentucky.
"The Congress on April 14, 1818, adopted a resolution that on and after July 4, 1818, the number of stripes would be thirteen and that the blue field should carry one star for each of the twenty states in the union and that a new star should be added for each state thereafter admitted," Richard Macke said.
Shane Adams said since 1818 there has been no change in the flag design except that twenty-eight new stars were added before July 4, 1912, and the flag of forty-eight stars flew of the nation for forty seven years until just before the Vietnam War.
"On July 4, 1959, a star was added for Alaska, our first non-connected state and a year later, Hawaii, our island state added a fiftieth star," Rob Capone said. "Our present flag, fifty stars and thirteen stripes."
The JROTC Color Guard then entered the room with the American and the POW-MIA Flags.
"Our flag is at once a history, a declaration and a prophecy," Leading Knight Carl Jones said. "It represents the American nation as it was at is birth. It speaks for what it is today, and it holds the opportunity for the future to add other stars to the glorious constellation."
After the singing of God Bless America led by Haley Dockins, Jones ended the event by explaining what the 13 folds of the flag represent.
"The first fold of our flag is a symbol of life," Jones said. "The second fold is a symbol of our belief in eternal life. The third fold is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing our ranks, who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of our country to attain peace throughout the world."
Jones said the fourth fold represents the weaker nature of American citizens for they trust in God in times of peace as well as in times of war. He said the fifth fold is a tribute to country, the sixth fold is where the heart lies, the seventh fold is a tribute to the armed forces and the eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death.
"The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood, and mothers," Jones said. "For it has been through their faith, their love, loyalty and devotion that the character of the men and women who have made this country great has been molded."
Jones said the tenth fold is a tribute to the fathers, for they too have given their sons and daughters for defense of country since they were first born. He said the eleventh fold represents the lower portion of the seal of Kind David and King Solomon.
"The 12th fold represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies in the Christians eyes, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit," Jones said. "The final fold or when the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding us of our nations motto, In God We Trust."
"As we go forth at the conclusion of this ceremony today, let us give thought to the words of President Truman as he presided over the celebration of Flag day in 1952, in the midst of the Korean War," Ledure said. "He reminded the public that the freedom the flag stands for has two elements, 'I also urge all our citizens to give special thought on Flag Day not only to their many rights and privileges you have, but also to their duties and responsibilities under the national ensign.' Gold Bless America."
