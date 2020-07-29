You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Flamingo Farewell
0 comments

Flamingo Farewell

{{featured_button_text}}
Relay Flamingos Flock Away

The Madison and Iron County Relay for Life is saying farewell to its pink, feathered flamingo friends. The flamingos have enjoyed their flocking good visit to Madison County and will be flying away but be watching for them, or one of their friends, to return next year. They wanted to thank everyone for their hospitality and enjoyed visiting so many corners of the community. From puppies and kitties, home owners and visitors, welcomed or not, their feathers were always pink and never fluffed. 
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Doggone Good Memories
Democrat News

Doggone Good Memories

  • Updated

August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News