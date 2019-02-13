Flash flooding left a Fredericktown school bus stuck in a yard the morning of Feb. 7.
According to Fredericktown Superintendent Brett Reutzel, the incident happened on Madison County Road 234 when the bus driver decided to turn around after reaching a covered low-lying bridge.
"There was no water over the first bridge the driver crossed, but there was one more low-water bridge and when she got there it was covered," Reutzel said. "She did the wise thing and went to turn around, but she got one set of tires off into the yard and was stuck."
The driver contacted Director of Transportation Scott Sikes, but by the time he was able to get there, water had risen over the road in both directions.
Reutzel said there were originally 19 students, a bus driver and a bus monitor on the bus but some parents braved the waters to come pick up their children and take them to school.
"The driveway luckily belonged to a very friendly community member who accommodated everyone and let them use the restroom," Reutzel said. "Four students, the bus driver and bus monitor remained there until the water receded, and we were able to take them all sack lunches."
By 1 p.m., Reutzel said the water had gone down enough to pick up the students, and all had made it safely to school with no injuries.
Reutzel said the school had contacted all parents of the students on the bus.
Conditions were improving as water continued to recede Thursday, but it has also revealed damage to many county roads.
Madison County Road and Bridge Supervisor Gregg Pruett said multiple roads have been washed out including a culvert piping being washed out on County Roads 410 and 441.
Pruett said the road and bridge department is dedicated to making the repairs to the roads as quickly as possible and will work into the weekend when needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.