Flocking Flamingos fly back to Madison County

The pink flamingos are preparing for their return flight as the Madison and Iron County Relay for Life plan to bring back their popular Flocking Flamingos fundraiser for the entire month of May.

"Everyone loved the Flocking Flamingos so much, we decided to bring them back," April Sarakas said. "Plus, when we stopped last year, we still had several request to flock someone that we did not get to complete. We are hoping to see the flamingos land in as many yards as possible this year."

For those who do not know, Flocking Flamingos are a group of flamingos that randomly appear in people's yards. The flock will stay to visit for 48 hours at the most, but if the home owner chooses for them to leave before the deadline, they must pay a $5 fee.

Sarakas said Flamingo Insurance can be purchased for $10, per address, which protects your property from being flocked. If you would like to have someone's yard flocked, the fee is $5 for inside Fredericktown city limits and $10 for inside Madison County but outside of city limits.

"We had a lot of requests to flock friends that lived outside of the city limits last year, so we decided that we would add them to our flocking fun this year," Sarakas said. "If you choose to flock someone, it will remain anonymous as to who flocked that person."