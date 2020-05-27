Flocking good time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pink flamingo sightings have been popping up all over town as Madison and Iron County Relay for Life continue their fundraising efforts.

"Flocking Flamingos are a group of flamingos that randomly appear in people's yards," April Sarakas said. "They will stay to visit for 48 hours at the most, but if you choose for them to leave before the deadline, you must pay a $5 fee."

Sarakas said Flamingo Insurance can be purchased for $10 which protects your property from being flocked. If you would like to have someone's yard flocked, the fee is $1.

"If you choose to flock someone, it will remain anonymous as to who flocked that person," Sarakas said. "Lots of other relay's do Flocking Flamingos as well as Purple Toilets as a fundraiser. We opted to go with the flamingos due to the weight of the toilet."

Sarakas said flamingos really do not have anything to do with cancer research or recovery but that it is just a fun idea to raise awareness.

"This is the first year we have ever done this fundraiser," Sarakas said. "We are looking for new ideas due to social distancing, and I remembered this fundraiser that I had seen before."

Sarakas said Flamingo Flocking is the perfect fundraiser for social distancing.