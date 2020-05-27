Flocking good time

Pink flamingo sightings have been popping up all over town as Madison and Iron County Relay for Life continue their fundraising efforts.
"Flocking Flamingos are a group of flamingos that randomly appear in people's yards," April Sarakas said. "They will stay to visit for 48 hours at the most, but if you choose for them to leave before the deadline, you must pay a $5 fee."
Sarakas said Flamingo Insurance can be purchased for $10 which protects your property from being flocked. If you would like to have someone's yard flocked, the fee is $1.
"If you choose to flock someone, it will remain anonymous as to who flocked that person," Sarakas said. "Lots of other relay's do Flocking Flamingos as well as Purple Toilets as a fundraiser. We opted to go with the flamingos due to the weight of the toilet."
Sarakas said flamingos really do not have anything to do with cancer research or recovery but that it is just a fun idea to raise awareness.
"This is the first year we have ever done this fundraiser," Sarakas said. "We are looking for new ideas due to social distancing, and I remembered this fundraiser that I had seen before."
Sarakas said Flamingo Flocking is the perfect fundraiser for social distancing.
"People can flock a friend and still keep the social distancing guidelines," Sarakas said. "The word is definitely out about the flamingos that are flocking town. I have been getting lots of calls and messages wanting me to flock specific people."
Sarakas said it is super fun trying to be sneaky and flock each yard. She said some yards she will receive messages letting her know the resident is not home but others they just take their chances.
"I wish I could see everyone's face when they see the flamingos," Sarakas said. "I am sure they are very shocked."
Sarakas said she has about 10 addresses on her list waiting to be flocked, but there is always room for more.
If you would like to send the Flocking Flamingos to someone call or text April Sarakas at 573-747-6690, Madison and Iron County Relay for Life accepts, cash, PayPal or Facebook pay.
"We are having a blast with this fundraiser," Sarakas said. "We hope the entire community is enjoying it as well. We are posting pictures of the flocked addresses on our Facebook page if anyone would like to see them. Our page is called Madison and Iron County Relay for Life, just 'like' the page and see all the fun we are having with this fundraiser as well as upcoming fundraisers."
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Democrat News. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
