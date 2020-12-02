Florence Virginia Slone, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born September 11, 1938 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Luther and Naomi (Pratt) White.

Florence's was preceded in death by parents and brothers Arthur White and Charlie White.

Survivors include brother Don White of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Rinda Vandergriff and Ollie Chapman, both of Fredericktown and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Florence was a self employed housekeeper. She enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing and going to church where she was a member of Higdon Christian Church near Fredericktown.

Graveside services were Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Higdon Cemetery near Fredericktown with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.