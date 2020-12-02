 Skip to main content
Florence Virginia Slone
Florence Virginia Slone

Florence Virginia Slone, 82, of Fredericktown, died Monday, November 23, 2020 at Ozark Manor Care Center in Fredericktown. She was born September 11, 1938 in Fredericktown, a daughter of Luther and Naomi (Pratt) White.

Florence's was preceded in death by parents and brothers Arthur White and Charlie White.

Survivors include brother Don White of Las Vegas, Nevada; sisters Rinda Vandergriff and Ollie Chapman, both of Fredericktown and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Florence was a self employed housekeeper. She enjoyed reading, quilting, sewing and going to church where she was a member of Higdon Christian Church near Fredericktown.

Graveside services were Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Higdon Cemetery near Fredericktown with Pastor Jim Graddy officiating.

wilson-funeral-home.com

