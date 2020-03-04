Flossie Sue Pogue

Flossie Sue Pogue, 75, died Friday, February 28, 2020. She was born March 1, 1944 in Greeley, Missouri, the daughter of Clinton and Flossie Hayes.

Flossie is preceded in death by parents Clinton and Flossie Hayes; husband Dallas Gene Pogue, whom she married July 4, 1964 in Fredericktown; children Pamela Sue, Steven Ray and three infants; siblings Wilburn Hayes, Willard Hayes, Tommy Hayes, Lowell Hayes, Roberta Smith, Eileen May, Dalena Wisdom, infant Leon Hayes and infant Darrell Hayes.

Flossie is survived by son Randy Gene (Missy) Pogue; brother Bobby (Doris) Hayes and Sister Betty (Dallas) Huffman; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jake) Nahrup; Samantha Pogue and William Gene Pogue; great grandchild Zachary Nahrup.

Flossie was of the christian faith and attended First Assembly of God Church and Church of Many Blessings in Fredericktown. She loved cooking, her grand kids and was known for her famous sweet tea.

Funeral services will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Follis & Sons Chapel with Randy Pogue officiating.

