Residential Fire Is Reminder To Keep Flues Clean
The Fredericktown Fire Department responded to a call at 1:48 p.m., Nov. 26 at a residence on Andrews Street for a report of smoke coming from under the home. Fire Chief John Clark said firefighters could not pinpoint the cause as the flue but that the fire was under the floor. No injuries occurred, but the home was deemed unoccupiable due to the removal of the floor to extinguish the fire. The department was on the scene until around 3:30 p.m. Clark said this is a good reminder, with cold weather coming, to have flues cleaned every year and to check for bird nests or any other obstructions. Clark also recommended burning dry wood rather than green.

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
