Follis & Sons Annual Memorial Bell Service

Cat Spot

November 8 found fourth graders from Fredericktown Intermediate school rockin’ the audience at KAMBS. This concert was called “Rockin’ the 80s…

Keeping it local

Shoppers came out and filled the local shops for Small Business Saturday, Nov. 26.

Gary Wayne White

Gary Wayne White, 76, of Winterville, Georgia died Wednesday, November 23, 2022. He was born July 11, 1946 at home in Fredericktown, the son o…

Friday Club holds November meeting

The GFWC Friday Club met, Nov. 18, at New Providence Baptist Church with all members present. Mellie Bentinganan gave a prayer of thanks befor…

2023 changes to medicare

As you know Medicare and Social Security make changes every year, some changes are minor,. Many beneficiaries may not even notice them, and so…

FHS girls top Arcadia Valley

The Fredericktown High School girls basketball team played the first ever girls game in the 96-year history of the Arcadia Valley Thanksgiving…

