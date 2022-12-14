Follow the yellow brick road

The Magical Land of Oz was brought to life on the stage in the Kelly. A. Burlison Middle School Cafetorium, Dec. 5.

The winter musical performance was presented by the Learning Zone and Music Department of KABMS who worked countless hours preparing for the big night.

Ryley Heady, who played the role of "Wicked Witch," had several musical moments throughout the performance. Her portrayal of the character was flawless from her witch-like demeanor, her beautiful voice, and her perfect witch cackle.

The part of "Dorothy," played by Isabela Turcios, consisted of many lines and the difficult task of keeping the story moving forward. Turcios conquered the task with grace and delivered on the sweet but strong role.

On her task to teach us all that anything is possible with the help of your friends, Turcios, was joined by "Scarecrow" played by Jackson Follis, "Tin Woodsman" played by Little Williams and "Cowardly Lion" played by Sophie Haferkamp. Together the four led the audience on the familiar journey through Oz.

With a little help from "Glinda the Good Witch" played by Elyse Laut and some magical ruby red slippers, the travelers made it to Oz in the search of a heart, a brain, bravery and a way back to Kansas.

The "Guardians of the Gates" played by Jaxon Dietiker and Wyatt Bobbett were all that stood between them and the great "Oz." Dietiker and Bobbett played their rolls with the seriousness of a guard mixed with the necessary humor needed to pull off the green hair and mustaches.

"Oz" left the group with a task, kill the "Wicked Witch" and he would gladly grant them their wishes.

At the Castle of No Return the "Winged Monkeys" played by Jalen Francis and Bristol Rehkop flew in as the henchmen for the "Wicked Witch." The duo had beautiful costumes and performed alongside Heady in a lyrical number.

Once the "Wicked Witch" had her hands on the group of friends, they were held captive with "Dorothy" and the "Cowardly Lion" sentenced to house chores. Soon "Dorothy" bravely threw a bucket of water at the "Wicked Witch," causing her to melt and saving the entire kingdom.

After completing their task and excitedly returning to town, the group was ready to talk to the great "Oz," played by Ian Henson, but he was not exactly what he seemed. "Toto" played by Weston Roberts, arguably the most important role of the night, uncovered a balloonist hiding behind the curtain.

While the "Oz" did not necessarily have magical powers, he taught everyone that anything is possible when you have the help of your friends. Unfortunately, he was not able to help "Dorothy." But, it turns out she had the tickets to Kansas with her the whole time. With a few clicks of her ruby red slippers, she was back with "Aunt Em" played by Molly Clauser.

The entire cast put on a great show with beautiful songs, humorous moments, and in the end, an important lesson about the importance of friendship.

Other members of the cast includes Calie Parker, Bailey Goforth, Leena Shell, Bailey Goforth, Lainey Pullen, Brooklyn Hasty, Lexie Bohnert, Khloe Montgomery, Camrynn Adams, Danny Chaplin, Freedom Bates, Paola Flores, Jayden Hein, and Seth Kinney.

The backstage crew kept the performance moving smoothly and created some fun backgrounds and props. The team consisted of Lee Curtis, Michael Curtis, Dylan Gibson, Kayleigh Gibson, Peyton Griffin, Erica Jo Gunter, Sean Johnson, Wesley Jones, Aliyah Lamb, Garrett Shine, and Bella Stephens.

Director Tana Hudson said, she was extremely pleased with the performance by the cast and accompanying KABMS choir.

Hudson said, it was difficult to find a version of "The Wizard of Oz" that was suitable for middle school age students but "The Magical Land of Oz" by Bill Francoeur and Tim Kelly fit the bill.

"We decided to challenge our students even though some members of the cast had to memorize around 200 lines," Hudson said. "The cast was very committed, with some cast members staying after school everyday to rehearse lines."

Hudson said, they have been fortunate to have a large number of students every year interested in participating in the musical, along with a few dedicated cast members that participate regularly with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Program.

Several of the cast members would leave rehearsals for "The Magical Land of Oz" and drive straight to the next rehearsal with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Program.

The cast and crew would like to thank everyone who helped make the winter musical a success including everyone who came out and saw the performance.