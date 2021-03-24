Following a career path starts here

“When I grow up, I want to be a…”
Boy. As an elementary teacher, how many times have I had to ask this? Or sung this classic Barney and Friends tune? However, this is one of my favorite units I get to do in the fall with my students.
Every single one of us at some point decided what we wanted to be and I am sure many of us have changed our minds a dozen times or wanted to be something spectacular when we were five, I wanted to design teddy bears for a living. Yet, these answers are just as precious and important as our teachers, firefighters, nurses, police officers, and any career we can conjure up. They allow us to dream and strive.
At Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC), we encourage every goal our students can come up with, encouraging them to believe in themselves like we do in them. From those who want to be vets to business owners to ballerina superheroes, our staff is career ready.
Starting off our journey is our youngest learners and dreamers, led by Morgan Comnick and Kim Hamilton. This is the age where students are introduced to jobs, seeing the awe of each one through a role model in that field.
Each year in the fall, the elementary, inviting our Intermediate friends as well, have guests in an array of occupations come visit our classroom. Some of the careers include: nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hairdresser, head of the post office, and a veterinarian, all local or close to our area. Many bring their tools of the trade and give students a hands-on experience at their daily lives inside our halls.
Seeing our kiddos hands shoot up with questions and witnessing the wonder of their futures on their faces when they see each guest that visits shows us the beginning of their paths to careers is bright.
Once our careers or a job is chosen, then comes the fundamental task of learning to take care of ourselves in an adult world. That is where the Intermediate shines under the direction of Katie Sutton and Mallory Hinkle.
After the Intermediate students used The Career Interest Explorer Assessment for Elementary Students online, they got a letter and a column of job ideas that expressed their interests and explored their talents. With these ideas ringing, the young people had to research the salary, location, qualifications, and benefits of each career.
Now, a notion of their careers was in their minds. Yet, being an adult also entails how to fill out and cash checks and use a debit card, using cash registers as a hands-on tool. These experiences will open up the door to making these future citizens successful members of society.
Representing our high school future leaders is Todd Koester and his Career Readiness Class. They are using a program called VirtualJobShadow.com. This online tool shows students the behind-the-scenes look at hundreds of different careers in the 16 Career Clusters, allowing for exploration towards their futures. In addition, the program helps schools and future employers be able to prepare students for the needs of a modern, advancing world.
To get the ball rolling, Koester introduced them to their first assignment by having his crew watch a video and read a short article, followed by a survey that helped to give them career choices based on what they liked or had a skill set in. Students then reflected on their results.
“There were three students in class today that completed this assignment," Koester said. "Two students want to be welders and one wants to work as an EMT.”
Having this program and caring educators to guide them the steps of their paths post-high school is essential and FALC has this in spades.
Across the hall, Michelle Redmond had her students make pamphlets on what they wanted to do with their lives after graduation. Similar to the Intermediate, they used an online survey to see which field fits their needs and wants, entitled Virtual Job Shadow. The students next researched and composed the papers with vivid color pictures, discussing the job duties, definition, and employment prospect. It is clear to see the students are proud of their dreams and we are thrilled they share them with us.
In the mentioned song earlier, the second line goes: “But I wonder if I’ll know how. I guess I’ll just take things a little at a time and I think I’ll start right now.” I think this diddy by the infamous purple dinosaur represents our teachings at the Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus loud and joyfully.