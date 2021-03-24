Following a career path starts here

“When I grow up, I want to be a…”

Boy. As an elementary teacher, how many times have I had to ask this? Or sung this classic Barney and Friends tune? However, this is one of my favorite units I get to do in the fall with my students.

Every single one of us at some point decided what we wanted to be and I am sure many of us have changed our minds a dozen times or wanted to be something spectacular when we were five, I wanted to design teddy bears for a living. Yet, these answers are just as precious and important as our teachers, firefighters, nurses, police officers, and any career we can conjure up. They allow us to dream and strive.

At Fredericktown Alternative Learning Campus (FALC), we encourage every goal our students can come up with, encouraging them to believe in themselves like we do in them. From those who want to be vets to business owners to ballerina superheroes, our staff is career ready.

Starting off our journey is our youngest learners and dreamers, led by Morgan Comnick and Kim Hamilton. This is the age where students are introduced to jobs, seeing the awe of each one through a role model in that field.