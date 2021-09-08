 Skip to main content
Food Drive
Food Drive

The Junior Order of the Eagles 3758 is collecting holding a food drive to benefit Compassion Cafe, Sept. 7 through Oct. 30.

There will be various locations over the time including a box in the Eagles social room. 

Items requested for the meal include non-perishable items such as cranberry sauce, dressing mix, canned veggies, gravy and canned pumpkin. 

The J.O.E. kids will then help hand out food at the Nov. 13 Compassion Cafe.

If you have any questions contact Jason or Leslie Sutton at 573-300-3401.

