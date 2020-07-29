Food Pantry Donation
Cowboys and cowgirls from multiple states came to Fredericktown, July 17 to compete in the Show Me State Sort & Pen Competition.
- Updated
The City of Fredericktown began installing a new automatic electric and water meter reading system, July 21.
The former Madison County deputy collector charged last year with stealing funds from the collector’s office entered a guilty plea in Madison …
- Updated
Madison Countians will be voting in the Aug. 4 Primary Election.
The Madison County MU Extension 4-H program used grant funds to purchase bike racks to place around town.
- Updated
The Fredericktown R-I School District has posted a parent survey on its Facebook, Twitter and fpsk12.org website as well as sent it out via th…
- Updated
August 15, 1965, Bob and Eulah Stephens opened the Dog n Suds in Cherokee Pass. Their nephew Steve was their first customer, as the three year…
WD: Rodger Alvin Snider to Silvermines Gap, LLCWD: Mark D. Souden & wife - Trustees to Mona Lisa WeilerQCD: Dale Cooper & wife to Blai…
Ryan Trevor Firebaugh, 35, of Marquand to Sierra Marie Gipson, 23, of Marquand