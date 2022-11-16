Food Pantry Drive

Brother Larry and Barbara Wagganer of Oak Grove Church are sponsoring a food drive for the Fredericktown Food Pantry.

It will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 19 on the parking lot of the Dollar General Store located on West Main Street.

Make food purchases from the store of your choice and drop your donations off at the West Main store. Monetary donation box will be set up for anyone who does not have time to shop or unsure of what to buy.

Help stock the shelves for Thanksgiving and Christmas. May God bless all of you.

For more information call Bro. Larry at 573-783-5916