For the people?

Last November, America experienced an election that was anything but normal. In several states voting rules for electing the president were changed without the consent of state legislatures, as prescribed by the Constitution. This left millions of Americans confused and unsure of whether their vote even counted.

What happened underscored for me the urgent need to work together to ensure all Americans have confidence in the integrity of their elections.

But Speaker Pelosi had other ideas. Instead of resolving to work together to ensure our elections are the freest and fairest in the world, Washington Democrats passed H.R. 1, a bill that should be called the “For Politicians Act” – despite bipartisan opposition. This bill is a travesty and I was proud to cast a no vote.

The only thing this bill does is give Washington Democrats control over how our elections are conducted by eliminating nearly every institutional guardrail that preserves the sanctity of the ballot box.

This bill would prevent states that want to verify individuals’ identity from requiring photo identification, instead relying on nothing more than an individual’s word that they are who they claim to be. This is an open invitation for rampant fraud.