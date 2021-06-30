For the politicians

The right to vote is one of our most sacred rights as Americans. It is fundamental to our democracy.

Protecting the integrity of our elections should matter to everyone, because every single instance of voter fraud amounts to canceling out a legitimate vote. Unelected bureaucrats do not – and should not - get to decide whose votes count and whose votes don't count. The American people choose who represents them, not the other way around.

Last fall, millions of Americans were disappointed by the presidential election. But they weren’t just disappointed at the outcome. They were disappointed that basic rules of fairness were discarded by officials who should not have had the authority to change or discard laws that were fairly passed by state legislatures across the country. It’s why I was proud to stand with Senator Hawley in objecting to the Electoral College certification.

If you liked what happened in the November elections, then you’ll love S.1, which Senate Democrats tried to ram through earlier this week. This bill is a shockingly partisan plan to tilt every election in America permanently in the direction of Democrats without pause or concern for the long-term damage this would do to the integrity of our country’s election process. This bill represents one of the biggest threats to American democracy in our lifetime. Period.