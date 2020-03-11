Forage production information provided at Thank a Farmer Day

At Madison County Farm Supply’s Thank a Farmer Day Feb. 22, University of Missouri Extension Field Specialist in Agronomy, Anthony Ohmes, provided information on forage production practices which will improve overall forage quality and persistence.

Forages are the foundation of a sustainable livestock operation which starts literally at the ground level with an understanding of soil and forage management.

The information provided included education about growth and development of forage grasses and the necessity to integrate recovery periods of regrowth to a grazing system through rotational grazing.

Plant leaves are solar panels that collect the sun’s radiation and convert it to usable energy. If the leaves are overgrazed and not allowed to regrow, energy is reduced over time which reduces stand persistence. Coupled with plant growth is soil pH and nutrient management. The relationship between amending soil acidity with lime and nutrient availability and uptake was discussed.

Additionally, one of the effects from stand reduction is exposing soil to light which increases weed emergence. Incorporating cultural, mechanical, and chemical weed management strategies was also discussed.

For more information about forage production practices, contact Anthony Ohmes at the Cape Girardeau County Extension office at 573-243-3581.

